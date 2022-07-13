PIND Foundation facilitated 10,000 new jobs in 2021 ― Report

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has said it facilitated 10,471 new jobs in 2021 to reduce poverty and improve economic development in the Niger Delta.

This was contained in the 2021 Annual Report released last week by the development organization. PIND facilitated the jobs across five agricultural value chains such as aquaculture, cassava, cocoa, palm oil, poultry and an enterprise development project in which the Market Systems Development (MSD) project intervenes.

PIND’s Market Systems Development (MSD) project works through a network of trained and incentivized market system actors (service providers, agro-dealers, input companies,…