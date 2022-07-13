Portable shows support for Oyetola, Davido for Adeleke

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has shown his support for the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Zazu crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a 31 seconds video with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Osun State election.

In the video, Portable can be seen hailing Governor Oyetola and telling his fans in Osun to vote for APC in the election on July 16.

“Re-elect @adegboyegaoyetola 4 + 4 Akoi APC Osun state Governor Dõn show love Akoi Grace 💯💯💯,” he captioned the video.

In a contrary development, popular Nigerian…