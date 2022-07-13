South Africa tavern owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

South African police arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the city of East London last month.

The teenagers died mysteriously while attending a party at Enyobeni Tavern.

The arrest of the three suspects, including the owner of the bar, is in connection with selling alcohol to underage children.

The liquor licence board filed a complaint with the police following the death of the teenagers who collapsed while attending a party to celebrate the end of mid-year exams last month.

Twenty-six others who were admitted to the hospital have since been discharged.

The owner of the…