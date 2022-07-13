Stop asking senators, Reps members’ assistance to influence posting, redeployment, NASS management warns staff

Authorities of the National Assembly have warned all the staff to desist from soliciting assistance from Senators and members of the House of Representatives for posting and redeployment.

The first warning notice titled: ‘Posting/Redeployment of Staff’ was issued via an Internal Circular dated 1st July 2022 signed by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Mr Abiodun Suraju Oladoyin.

“The management of the National Assembly has observed with great concern over staff members soliciting assistance from legislators to influence their posting/redeployment to and from different directorates of their choice.

“Consequently, staff are advised to strictly abide by…