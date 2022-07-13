Survey finds online sales of CITES-listed species in Nigeria, four African countries while cyber legislation lacks

A TRAFFIC survey of 72 online platforms found a staggering 1,267 CITES-listed species for sale in Central African countries and Nigeria between March 2018 and January 2021.

Seventy-nine per cent of the observed online advertisements were found in Nigeria, which along with Gabon, also represented the highest number of live species for sale.

In delivering these findings to the governments of the countries involved, TRAFFIC seeks to bolster national legislation to regulate these online sales that are jeopardising populations of already threatened species.

TRAFFIC is a non-governmental organisation working globally on trade in wild animals and plants in the context of both…