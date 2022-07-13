(UPDATE) Lagos PDP formally unveils Funke Akindele as Jandor’s running mate

The governorship candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, on Tuesday formally unveiled veteran actress, Funke Akindele, as his running mate for next year’s general election.

Speaking at the occasion, which took place at the Ikorodu residence of the leader of his group (Lagos4Lagos), late Adenrele Ogunsanya, and attended by party chieftains and a large crowd of party faithful, including Wahab Owokoniran, Chief Taiwo Kuye, former member South-West Caretaker Committee, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina, member of Board of Trustees (BoT), state chairman of the party, Dr Philip Aivoji, among others,…