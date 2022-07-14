AAC, NNPP yet to submit candidates’ list for governorship, state assembly elections ​― INEC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that two out of the eighteen political parties are yet to submit the list of nominated candidates for governorship and State Assemblies elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

Okoye gave the names of the two political parties that are yet to offload names of their candidates via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) as; the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have…