Anglican Diocese embraces Ondo First Lady’s breast cancer awareness initiative

Bishop of the Idoani Anglican Diocese, Ondo State, Reverend Agara Adegoke, has said the church would bring breast cancer awareness to its congregation as part of their forthcoming Synod’s activities.

Reverend Adegoke spoke when the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), founded by the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, took its breast cancer awareness creation and free screening to Idoani community in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event held at the premises of the Holy Trinity Anglican Diocese, Idoani, the bishop said: “Breast cancer is something that has become very serious in our time and for the First Lady…