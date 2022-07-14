Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates

Following the directives by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on the total ban on supernumerary (SPY) number plates nationwide, Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda has directed for strict enforcement of the order forthwith.

He however cautioned motorists in the state against acting on the contrary as such will be met with stiff and grave consequences.

The commissioner of police also directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical/Operational Units Commanders of the Command to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the directive.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, stated that the total ban on all use…