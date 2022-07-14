(BREAKING): Court sentences Baba Ijesha to 16 years jail term over sexual assault

By
Headliners
-
2


not guilty to six-count charges, We are not yet aware, Baba Ijesa arrested, Baba Ijesha granted bail


An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced Nollywood actor and comedian, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha to 16 years of imprisonment over sexual assault. 

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault

Justice Taiwo gave the judgment adding that the jail term will run concurrently.

Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of count one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

More details later…

 



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR