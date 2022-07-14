Former Anambra prison inmate bags NOUN degree in peace studies

A former Awka Correctional Centre inmate, in Anambra State, Livinus Ugwu, has earned a degree in peace and conflict resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Ugwu, was to be discharged from the centre in 2018 after serving a 21-year-jail term. He began the degree programme while in correctional facility.

Receiving the certificate from NOUN on Wednesday last week at the correctional centre, the visibly excited Ugwu attributed his success to commitment and dedication, while appreciating both the authorities of the Correctional Service and NOUN for the opportunity offered him to advance his education.

He urged people in such circumstances not to allow their…