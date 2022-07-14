Homeless miscreant arrested for allegedly defiling toddler in Ibadan

A 27-year-old homeless man, David Oladokun, has been arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a toddler (names withheld) in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 12 noon at Olunde, Ajiyo-Ajoro areas along Olomi-Ayedun road.

The girl, less than four years old, was said to have been left with a family friend by her mother and was playing outside the shop of her guardian when the suspect stylishly lured her, picked her up and took her to an uncompleted building opposite a hotel at Ogo Oluwa junction, Olunde Ajiyo-Ajoro area.

He reportedly gagged her mouth so that her screams would not be heard by those around the area and defiled her with…