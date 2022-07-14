Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?

Adewale has always been very charismatic and a smooth talker since his secondary school days. He was a charmer and appeared very self-confident. Thus, several classmates often flocked around him. He had an opinion about everything and believed he was a genius. Even though his academic grades didn’t quite tally with his impression of his own brilliance, nothing could ever shake his belief in his supreme brilliance. He explained it away as the teachers being envious of his profound explanations which were deeper than their stupid brains could fathom.

Over time, he developed a strong and cult-like following of devoted friends who waited on his every word and statement and believed…