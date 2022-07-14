Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze

The Vice President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ichie Damian Afam Okeke-Ogene has warned that the decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Tinibu to pick a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima, as Vice Presidential Candidate in 2023 election is a serious threat to the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

In a press release issued to Journalists, in Awka, on Thursday, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene pointed out that Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country and made it clear that any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure could only widen the gap of mistrust and…