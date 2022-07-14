Waste-to-wealth entrepreneur, Adejoke Lasisi, says Planet 3R was born out of passion for environment, covid-19

Adejoke Lasisi, the founder and creative director of Planet 3R, is famous for her innovative skill of converting waste ‘pure water’ sachets into eco-friendly bags, shoes and other fashion items. She shared with PAUL OMOROGBE the operations of Planet 3R and how it began through a combination of a passion for a clean environment and covid-19.

Planet 3R’s approach to waste collection

I am the founder and creative director of Planet 3R. At Planet 3R, we give life to waste. Majorly, we convert ‘pure water’ sachets and textile waste into eco-friendly products. Our solutions are in various ways. One of the approaches that we took was to go to schools and communities to…