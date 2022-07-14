Weak coordination efforts affecting control of diseases transmittable from animals to humans — NCDC

DIRECTOR-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, says weak coordination efforts among stakeholders, especially at the subnational level, were a challenge to operationalising the ‘one health approach’ to ensure the prioritisation of zoonotic disease prevention in public health significance in Nigeria.

Dr Adetifa, in a keynote address at the second Ibadan Public health Conference by the Faculty of Public Health, University of Ibadan, with the theme “Public Health in a Changing World”, said health interventions, including one health approach, require collaborative efforts from healthcare providers, governments, academics and research…