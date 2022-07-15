Consequences therapy for marital harmony

I have been involved in marital issues, both as a participant, as well as a counsellor for more than two decades. I have witnessed successful marriages, struggling marriages, as well as failed and about to fail marriages. One common feature of those marriages is the contributions of the active participants, as husbands and wives. What ever happens to a marriage, the roles of the husband and wife has a lot to do with it. As a matter of fact, without the contributions of the couple, there will be no marriage. So, one can conveniently conclude that marriage is “as you lay your bed, so will you lay on it”; or in another way, one can assert that marriage is “garbage in, garbage…