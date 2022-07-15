Court serves INEC order on Delta PDP governorship candidacy

The Federal High Court in Abuja has served the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the order disqualifying Mr Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governorship candidate in Delta State.

The order, a copy of which was sighted by Tribune Online, directed the PDP and INEC to replace Mr Oborevwori’s name with that of the plaintiff David Edevbie, in the governorship primary that was held on May 25, 2022, in Asaba.

Edevbie came second in the keenly contested primary.

Mr Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, was accused of supplying false information and submitting forged certificates in order to take part and…