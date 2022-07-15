EFCC presents more evidence against Naira Marley, court adjourns till September 26

This was even as the court dismissed the defendant’s objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented by the witness.

Fashola is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

At the last sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the defendant to credit card fraud. He had argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator.

At the resumed trial on Friday, Justice Oweibo delivered a short ruling in which he dismissed the defence’s objection.