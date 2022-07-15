Eva Wine brings excitement in search of brand ambassador

The search for a Nigerian brand ambassador by premium non-alcoholic wine brand, Eva Wine Nigeria is bringing huge excitement online as social media and digital entertainment remain the toast of brands targeting the young population.

The Search for Miss Eva, unveiled to the media July 5, is an exciting online activation to engage young ladies across Nigeria in a reality-type talent competition with intense activities to test them for their intelligence, charisma, etiquette, exposure, fitness and other qualities required of their ambassadorial role.

The excitement started right from the call for entries as ladies across Nigeria are required to post on their social media pages, a…