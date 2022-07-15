Form community association for combat gully erosion

Worried by the menace of gully erosion across the state, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has advised residents of gully erosion ravaged communities to as a matter of urgency, form Community Associations, membership of which should comprise, seven men and four women for gender balance, with their phone numbers and email addresses.

They were also told to cooperate with the firm working on reclaiming the erosion sites while carrying out their work and to also continue supporting the government of Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in the state.

The call was made by the Director General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir…