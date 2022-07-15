Kizz Daniel make history, becomes first musician to hit 300m streams on Boomplay

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel also known as Kizz Daniel made history in the music industry when on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, he hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the first musician to reach such a record.

This achievement was announced by Boomplay, one of the biggest digital streaming platforms in Africa on Wednesday.

The talented singer was able to achieve this milestone with his successful EP. ‘Barnabas’ became the first to hit over 100 million streams on Boomplay music making him the current most streamed artist on the platform.

Apart From “Barnabas” with 133.5 million streams, other leading projects in those streams include “King of Love”…