Makinde’s absence at Osun PDP rally not connected to Atiku, Okowa ― Adisa

Despite the absence of Governor Seyi Makinde from the mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun State governorship election on Thursday, he ensured that adequate logistics arrangement was made to convey party members from the Ibadan Airport to Osogbo.

This is according to his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, who affirmed to our correspondent on phone Friday that the Governor’s absence has no bearing on any perceived disappointment over the decision of the PDP presidential flag bearer to choose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

In the same way, it was learnt that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) did not…