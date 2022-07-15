On prison attacks – Tribune Online

The Nigeria correctional service is no longer safe for the awaiting trial inmates and convicted prisoners; the Abolongo prison in Oyo town in Oyo State was attacked on October 22, 2021 by yet-to-be-identified gunmen and they succeeded in their deadly operation by freeing some hardened criminals in the custody and one awaiting trial inmate was shot dead.

The crime rate in Nigeria keeps increasing as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to beef up security around people and even the inmates in its custody and many criminals have been set free from prison custody to tamper with the lives of the people.

The attack on Kuje prison which led to some Boko Haram members…