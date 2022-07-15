Police parade 67 suspects in Borno

The Borno State police command on Friday paraded 67 suspects arrested for various criminal offences.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Maiduguri police command headquarters, the state Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar, who was represented by the police public relations officer Sani Kamilu, was arrested between May and July 2020.

CP Umar said the intensive crackdown on 67 suspects and recovery of several dangerous weapons was part of the commitment to the community policing initiative of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

He said, “Being in possession of dangerous weapons and causing grievous hurts, we have recorded 30 cases; being in possession…