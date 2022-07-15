Reps summon Aregbesola, Army, others over recent Kuje jailbreak, others

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre by suspected terrorists.

Chairman, House Committee on Correctional Service, Hon. Anayo Edwin who disclosed this during an oversight visit to the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, expressed grave concern over recurring cases of attacks on 12 other Custodial Centres across the country.

He also underscored the need for the Commander of the Army Platoon on duty on the night of the attack to appear before the committee to explain the circumstances surrounding the…