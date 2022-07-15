Whoever says there is no future in photography has no future in it — Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Award-winning Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a leading Nigerian creative photographer, painter and artist of international repute. Beyond his work in photography and visual art, many do not know that he is a lawyer. Described as one of Nigeria’s groundbreaking celebrity photographers who helped put Nigerian photography on the world map, Amadi-Obi is a major force in the creative scene in Nigeria and a man many want to meet and hear. During a recent event for photographers on the art of pictorial storytelling, he discused the course of his journey so far. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts.

Did you always know you wanted to be a photographer?

By the time I was in year three in the university, I…