‘Why many Muslim cemeteries in Yorubaland are vulnerable to hunters of human parts’

Malam Muhyideen Akande is the coordinator of Al-Ummah Cemetery and Islamic Inheritance Affairs Foundation, a body with focus on the administration of the burial and inheritance affairs of Muslims in the South West. He speaks with SAHEED SALAWU on how to safeguard Muslim cemeteries from ritualists who scavenge for dead human remains at graveyards, among other issues.

How far has your foundation gone in realising its set objectives?

All thanks are due to Almighty Allah. It is the goal of our foundation to ensure that there are standard cemeteries for Muslims, especially in the south-western part of Nigeria and to ensure that deceased Muslims are buried in such cemeteries, in…