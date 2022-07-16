Abdullahi Sirajo emerges Bauchi APC Federal Constituency candidate

Engineer Abdullahi Sirajo Jibrin has emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bauchi Federal Constituency for the 2023 general elections.

The primary election followed the nomination of Shehu Musa who won the first primary election as the Deputy Governorship candidate to the APC candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

Sirajo Jibrin polled a total of 47 votes to beat Aminu Mohammed who polled 13 votes in the primary election that was held in Bauchi.

Other contestants were Salisu Lukman who polled no votes, while Kabiru Wambai had earlier announced his withdraw for Sirajo.

Bukar Lawan, the Returning Officer of the primary elections committee, said…