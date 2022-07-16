Ansaru terrorists tighten grip on Kaduna communities

THE Ansaru terrorist group has tightened its grip on most of the communities where it currently holds sway in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The group now holds Shari’a court sessions for locals who lodge complaints with it. The chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, disclosed this in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune on Friday.

Kasai said: “Recently, there was the case of a man whose daughter was impregnated by a local man. The father of the girl reported the matter to the terrorist group. They seized the local man and took him into the forest. Investigation later revealed that two other local men…