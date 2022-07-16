Auto crash claims eight lives, seven cows in Ondo

No fewer than eight people lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred on Saturday along Ondo/ Ore road while seven cows died as a result of a crash.

It was gathered that the accident which involved a commercial space bus and a truck occurred when the two vehicles collided at the Ajue axis of the route in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to an eyewitness, the truck loaded with cows rammed into the bus while trying to avoid a pothole and had a head-on collision with the bus, resulting in the death of eight occupants of the bus.

He explained that the impact was so much that some of the cows in the truck were flung out of the vehicles, and seven of the…