EFCC storm Oyetola’s ward to monitor election

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the country home of Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for effective monitoring of the ongoing election in the state.

The EFCC officials numbering six were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor voted.

Clanned in jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions and were seen milling around the voting centre to discourage anti-democratic acts from the electorate.

Officers of the commission also visited the polling unit of the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at PU9, Ward 2, Abogunde/Sagbe in Ede North Local government area of State of…