Gombe SSG laments growing acrimony, distrust among elected, appointed officials, tasks them on unity

Secretary to the Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi has noted with concern, the growing disharmony and distrust among various levels of elected and appointed officials of the State Government.

The SSG described the development as worrisome stressing that it is unacceptable as every Official and Party member is important with a lot to contribute to the development of the Party and the State at large.

Abubakar Njodi, therefore, sued for unity and understanding among all the Political Office holders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

The SSG who gave the charge while addressing the Forum of Senior Special Assistants to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa…