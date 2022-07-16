KGIRS is developing a tax chatter for public to know their right, says KGIRS Acting Chairman

The Acting Chairman of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe said is developing a tax chatter for the public to know their rights.

He made this known at the official unveiling of a 32-page Kogi State Internal Revenue Service newsletter, saying the KGIRS was able to achieve growth not necessarily by enforcement but by relationship management.

He said Kogi State is applying tax collection with a human face, ad he assured that the Service has ensured relationship management in tax collection.

While promising increased growth in revenue generation for the State in the next quarter, the Acting Executive Chairman assured that KGIRS would continue to…