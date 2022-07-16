‘My husband abandoned me, our 3 children after our landlord gave us quit notice’

An Abuja High Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has granted a housewife’s plea for divorce over husband’s inability to provide for his family.

Delivering judgment, Justice Muayiwah Idris held that the court had no option but to dissolve the 15-year-old union, saying that the petitioner, Ogechukwu Eddoh, has proved beyond doubt that her husband, Bartholomew was irresponsible.

“The petitioner has discharged the burden of prove placed on her. She is entitled to the decree of the dissolution of marriage contracted on April 27, 2007.

“The respondent and petitioner cease to be husband and wife as from this day.

“The evidence before the court shows that…