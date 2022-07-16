No going back on demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha, Nnewi, others, says Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has restated his administration’s avowed determination not to rescind its planned demolition of private residences, worship centres, factories and business complexes, marked for demolition without government approval, national building code and for blocking the drainage systems in Onitsha, Nnewi and others.

He said the exercise was in line with his administration’s Urban Renewal Plan to make Anambra State a liveable place for all Nigerians, irrespective of Ethnic, Tribe and Religion placement.

He noted that the exercise is to prevent cases of building collapse and the activities of land grabbers in the state.

Soludo, made the vow on…