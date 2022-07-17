1952 Africa laments non-recognition of African artists

The Founder of an Art gallery, 1952 Africa, Ejike Egbuagu, has lamented that African artists are not known globally unlike their works.

Ejike, who spoke on the need for this recognition yesterday in lagos, said this is at variance with African art considering that it is as old as humanity.

Egbuagu explained that this is the reason behind 1952 Africa giving undiscovered African creative talents an opportunity to be seen.

He noted the need to support artists by empowering them with knowledge, finance and networks.

“While African art is as old as humanity, not much is known about the African artist.

“This is why 1952 Africa is giving undiscovered African creative talents an…