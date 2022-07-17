ANAN lays foundation for accounting research center at Ojukwu varsity

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has laid the foundation of the Accounting Research Center at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam Campus, Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the research centre, a one-storey building, will contain a one-hundred-and-fifty-person capacity hall, two hundred and forty capacity seminar rooms, seven different offices and conveniences among others.

Laying the foundation stone at the site beside the administration complex, COOU, the President and Chairman of Council of ANAN, Professor Ben Osisioma, reassured of advancing the science of accounting through the research center that will be fully equipped by…