Baba Ijesha: Knocks for Yomi Fabiyi, others

Following the court ruling that sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha to 16 years imprisonment for sexual assault and indecent treatment of a minor on Thursday, some Nigerians on Friday took to social media platforms to condemn Yomi Fabiyi for standing with Baba Ijesha until he was sentenced to jail.

Shortly after the judgment delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, reactions flooded Twitter and other platforms as Nigerians berated Fabiyi, saying he was wrong to have insisted that the jailed comic actor was innocent of the charges preferred against him.

While they commended Iyabo Ojo…