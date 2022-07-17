Buhari as Tinubu’s placeholder – Tribune Online

A few days back, the camp of Senator Bola Tinubu said the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the former Lagos governor is irrevocable. On Thursday, the party shelved the scheduled unveiling of the former Borno governor as Asiwaju’s running mate. The event isn’t cancelled, but shifted, though without official explanation. For those celebrating the brief pause as a listening ear, change of mind and likely reversal of the controversial choice, the event is now booked for Wednesday. Shettima is going to be Asiwaju’s running mate and APC is going ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket choice. Bishop Matthew Kukah has helped in situating the issue in common sense…