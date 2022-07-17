NDLEA arrests 27-yr-old drug queen over narcotics in fetish bowls at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 27-year-old drug queen, Mrs Opoola Mujidat for planting drugs concealed in fetish bowls, containing scary native black soap and sponges on two Oman-bound male passengers at the departure hall of the Lagos Airport.

The passengers, Raji Babatunde Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, the Middle East on an Ethiopian Airlines flight last Monday, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport and a search of their luggage, revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

An NDLEA…