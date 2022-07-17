NGO partners SMEDAN, Access bank to empower women above 40 years in Nigeria

A Non-governmental Organisation, Mother of Models International, is partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and Access bank for continuous training and access to loan facilities for women over 40 and above in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of Mother of Models International, the organizers of 40 and Fabulous Reality Show, Jolly Nnenna Abani said the partnership has already trained about ten (10) women in skills acquisition and how to access loan.

She explained that the aimed was to encourage women who are above 40 years to start a trade or business, “the most important thing for these women is to start…