Osun: Formulate policies that can develop Osun, Adegboruwa tells Adeleke

A Lagos-based lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) on Sunday told the governor-elect to go back and formulate policies and programmes that can further develop the state.

Adegboruwa made the call in his congratulatory message to the people of Osun for their tenacity and peaceful conduct.

“I commend INEC, the election monitors, the security agencies and indeed all those that made the Osun election possible. The only way that the governor-elect can merit any commendation is for him to go back to the drawing board and fashion out programmes that will deliver development for the people of Osun. The period of dancing ended yesterday; we want to see results,” he…