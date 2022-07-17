Osun: Remain calm, APC still studying INEC results, Oyetola urges supporters

The incumbent Governor of Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state, Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday said the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results of the just concluded governorship election and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Recall that the incumbent governor and APC candidate lost to Ademola Adeleke of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after polling 375, 027 votes to the winner who garnered 403, 371 votes.

The governor who made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan said he has taken…