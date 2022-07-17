Saraki, Diri congratulate Adeleke over victory at Osun guber poll

Former President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that the winner of Saturday’s Osun State gubernatorial election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has by the victory reclaimed the stolen mandate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on his social media handles, Saraki emphasized that after the inexplicable loss in 2018, Adeleke demonstrated leadership by working to build a stronger coalition across the state and the nation in order to ensure that the PDP remained the most popular party in the state and emerged victorious four years later.

The former Senate President also described the incoming Osun State governor as the “leader that Osun…