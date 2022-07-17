Yakubu Maikyau emerges as 31st NBA President

Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the weekend, defeated Chief Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN) to emerge as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Maikyau polled a total of 22, 342 votes to defeat Gadzama, his major challenger who got 10, 842 votes out of a total of 34, 564 votes that were cast for the position of the NBA President.

The 3rd contender for the same position, Mr. Taidi Gunu, got 1,380 votes out of a total number of 34,554 votes that were cast for the position.

Other national officers of the umbrella body of lawyers in the country that emerged from the election held at the weekend are, Mrs Linda Bala as 1st Vice President of the association, Mr. Clement Ugo as…