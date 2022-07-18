5 disciplines of all-round success

Haroldson Lafayette Hunt Jr., popularly known as H. L. Hunt, an American billionaire oil magnate who became wealthy by trading poker winnings for oil rights, said the key to success is “Decide what you want, decide what you are willing to pay for it and decide to pay it.” However, what H.L. Hunt overlooked is that the glue that holds his three elements together is discipline. Without discipline a decision or determination will melt like wax when it comes against opposition.

Discipline is a decision determined by vision and purpose. It is the bridge between aspiration and accomplishment. Discipline is not a one-road street; rather it is a two-edged sword. Discipline is doing…