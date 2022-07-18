Atiba University gets accreditation to run Nursing, Medical Lab Science programmes

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has granted full accreditation to run a Bachelor of Nursing Science programme as well as approval for the commencement of the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science programme by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria to the Atiba University, Oyo state.

This is a result of an accreditation visit to the University by the regulatory bodies in April 2022. With this full accreditation and approval status, Atiba University students can now sit for the relevant examinations of these regulatory agencies and at the same time obtain the necessary certifications for practice.

In a release by the University, the management of Atiba…