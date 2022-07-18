Greatness is not a solo effort

Greatness is never a solo effort. The self-made man does not exist. Synergy is the fulcrum of true success. Every significantly successful person is a product of a combination of efforts by various people and inputs into his life. Synergy is defined as the interaction or cooperation of two or more organizations, substances, people or other agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects. Simply put, synergy is synchronized energy that ensures that all of us working together will produce greater results than one of us and with less energy and time!

