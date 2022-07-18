I had sex with my therapist and my depression got worse

Nigerian hip-hop sensation, Omah Lay has disclosed his struggles with chronic depression that almost claimed his life.

The 2020 Headies Next rated award winner who took to his official Twitter account to share his struggles with depression said he was at a time on the verge of death.

“I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this.

“Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself”, he tweeted.

The Rivers State-born singer continued that his depression intensified after having sex with his therapist.

“My depression became worse after I…